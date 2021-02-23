India-South Africa women's series from March 7 in Lucknow

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host the five-match ODI and three T20Is between India and South Africa women's teams from March 7.

While the teams need to quarantine upon arrival, they will be able to train on March 6 before the first ODI begins the next day.

The T20I series will begin on March 20 and the final fixture will be played on March 24.

The series was initially allotted to Thiruvananthapuram, but with Kerala Cricket Association pulling out, the Board had to weigh other options.