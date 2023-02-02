India-W vs South Africa-W, Tri-series final streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA match today?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will lock horns with South Africa in the final of the T20 tri-series at the Buffalo Park in East London.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live on TV in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final live online in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar app.

At what time will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final start in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 6:30PM IST.

When will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final be played?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held on Thursday, February 2.

At what time is the toss for IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final in India?

The toss for the tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match be held?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at Buffalo Park in East London.