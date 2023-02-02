Cricket

India-W vs South Africa-W, Tri-series final streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA match today?

IND-W vs SA-W: Here is all you need to know about the India women vs South Africa women tri-series final.

Team Sportstar
02 February, 2023 08:15 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur in action.

Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will lock horns with South Africa in the final of the T20 tri-series at the Buffalo Park in East London.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live on TV in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be aired LIVE on the  Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final live online in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be streamed LIVE on  Disney+Hotstar app.

At what time will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final start in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 6:30PM IST.

When will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final be played?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held on Thursday, February 2.

At what time is the toss for IND-W vs SA-W tri-series final in India?

The toss for the tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match be held?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at Buffalo Park in East London.

Squads
India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sushma Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur.
South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.

