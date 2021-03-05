India vs South Africa women's series: 10 per cent fans allowed at Ekana

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has confirmed that 10 per cent spectators will be allowed for the limited-overs series between India and South Africa women's teams beginning on Sunday.

Earlier, the local authorities had indicated that fans won't be allowed for the first couple of games. However, in a statement on Friday, UPCA COO Deepak Sharma stated that "keeping in view the COVID situation and permission of the local administration, only 10 per cent capacity of the Ekana Stadium will be opened for the spectators to watch the game."

The tickets have been priced at Rs 200 and Rs 400 and will be available online on Paytm from Saturday.

While the Indian teams have been training for the last couple of days, South Africa completed its mandatory quarantine and hit the ground on Friday. The players sweated it out under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff.