Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed replace Yash Dayal, Jadeja for Bangladesh ODI series

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed were named as replacements for Yash Dayal and Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December.

While Jadeja is yet to recover fully from his knee injury, Dayal was ruled out due to a lower back issue, the All-India Senior Selection Committee said on Wednesday.

Sen and Shahbaz were initally named for the three-match ODI series which begins on November 25 but they will now be part of the squad travelling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the duo.

Sportstar had reported on Tuesday that Shahbaz would likely replace Jadeja in the squad for the Bangladesh ODIs as the team management did not want to rush the latter’s recovery process.

INDIA SQUAD FOR BANGLADESH ODIS Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.