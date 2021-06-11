Varun Chakravarthy confident of clearing fitness tests before Sri Lanka tour

The Indian team management’s interest in Varun Chakravarthy, ahead of the ICC World Twenty20 (T20) championship, is reflected in the spinner being picked for India's limited-overs tour (three ODIs and three T20s) of Sri Lanka. Varun's selection comes close on the heels of him failing the mandatory fitness test after being picked for the home T20I series against England earlier this year.

The Indian think tank is keen on giving him a feel of international cricket ahead of the World Twenty20. He’s different, special and is a game-changer. Such cricketers come rarely. On his part, Varun has been working hard on his fitness with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) trainers with the specific aim of clearing the parameters set by the BCCI.

“I am confident of clearing the fitness tests. Playing for India in the World Twenty20 is a much-cherished dream for me,” he said to Sportstar in an exclusive chat on Friday.

As a spinner, he has a bag of tricks and has been the stand-out bowler for KKR in the IPL, giving away little while bowling in difficult stages of the innings.

“I consider myself a leg-spinner though the media calls me a mystery spinner. The leg-spin delivery is my stock ball, and I have the googly and the flipper. I am striving to make my top-spinner more potent.”

Variations of pace, trajectory and angles also feature majorly in his bowling. Asked how he manages to retain his composure while bowling in high-pressure situations of the IPL, he replied, “I simply focus on the process. I can control things till the ball leaves my hand. If the process is right, I don’t bother even if I go for runs.”

He remembers time spent at the Bengaluru’s NCA tending to a shoulder injury that kept him out of the Australia tour and thanked fitness trainer Aashish Kaushik for his inputs.

Varun also remembered conversations with the legendary Rahul Dravid. “He told me, ‘You have the ability. Don’t take anything for granted. Maintain dedication.’ ”

He is looking forward to the Sri Lanka tour. “I have interacted with Shikhar Dhawan at the NCA. He is a jovial person, and I am looking forward to playing under him.”