Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant likely to be picked for T20 World Cup

The national selection committee is set to meet here on Monday to pick the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, to be held in October in Australia.

After India’s disappointing campaign in the Asia Cup, there could also be a review of the team’s performance in the tournament and accordingly, the teams for the T20 World Cup and the home series against Australia and South Africa will be picked.

Several sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed to Sportstar that both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the Asia Cup due to injuries, have had a steady recovery so far.

BCCI insiders believe that the limited-overs series against Australia and South Africa will help them gain match exposure ahead of the ICC event. Their fitness, however, will be monitored throughout the home series.

After a dismal show in the Asia Cup, several former cricketers - including Brett Lee - had batted for the inclusion of Mohammed Shami in the squad, but it needs to be seen whether the selectors will call back the seasoned campaigner if both Harshal and Bumrah are back in the squad.

While those in the know of things suggest that Shami is in contention, focus will also be on Deepak Chahar. In the spin department, Axar Patel is set to retain his spot for the World Cup with Ravindra Jadeja out of reckoning after undergoing a knee surgery recently.

Will Bishnoi make the cut?

In the Asia Cup, the team opted for four spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel. But in the Australian conditions, there is a possibility that the selectors might go ahead with three spinners. While Chahal and Axar are set to be the obvious choice, it needs to be seen whether Bishnoi makes the cut? The youngster from Jodhpur just played a lone match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he took a wicket.

Of DK and Pant

While there would be discussions on the middle-order, sources have indicated that both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are likely to be picked for the World Cup. Ever since his heroics in the IPL (Indian Premier League), the Indian team management is looking at Karthik as a finisher and many believe that his experience will come in handy at the World Cup.

It is also understood that all the top players will feature in both the T20I series against South Africa and Australia to gain enough match time ahead of the World Cup. However, for the ODIs against South Africa, some of them could be rested.