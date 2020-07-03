Cricket Cricket No reason to doubt integrity of 2011 World Cup final, says ICC ACU head The ICC on Friday said there is no reason to doubt the integrity of the 2011 World Cup final in which India defeated Sri Lanka. PTI Dubai 03 July, 2020 18:48 IST Sri Lanka’s sports ministry had ordered an investigation into former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s allegation that the national cricket team’s loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by "certain parties". - K.R.Deepak PTI Dubai 03 July, 2020 18:48 IST The ICC on Friday said there is no reason to doubt the integrity of the 2011 World Cup final in which India defeated Sri Lanka, asserting that it has not been provided any evidence that would merit an investigation into the game.The world body’s statement came after Sri Lanka Police’s special investigation division on Friday called off a probe into allegations by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage that the final was fixed by “certain parties” in Sri Lanka. the police said it found evidence supporting Aluthgamage’s unsubstantiated claims.READ: Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe“We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011,” ICC’s Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.“The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011,” Marshall said.“At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code,” the ACU head further stated.The former Sri Lankan Sports Minister’s claims that the ICC was sent a letter alleging fixing was also rubbished by Marshall.“There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation,” Marshall said.READ: Sangakkara questioned by police over 2011 CWC final fixing allegationHe reiterated that ICC takes all allegations of match-fixing seriously.“We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position.”“If anyone has any evidence that this match or any other has been subject to match-fixing, we would urge them to get in contact with the ICC Integrity team,” Marshall said while concluding the statement.Three former Sri Lanka captains Aravinda D’Silva (chairman of selectors during the 2011 World Cup), Kumar Sangakkara (captain) and Mahela Jayawardene (centurion in the final) recorded their statements before the probe was called off. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos