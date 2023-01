IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI: India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

Team India and Sri Lanka will face off in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

IND VS SL PREDICTED XI FOR THE SECOND ODI

India will mostly remain unchanged for the second ODI after winning comprehensively with team contributions in the first ODI on Tuesday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh.

The Sri Lankan team is also unlikely to change much ahead of the second ODI in Kolkata.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne

IND VS SL DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: K L Rahul Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Dasun Shanaka, Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dhananjaya de Silva Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik Team Composition: SL 4:7 IND Credits Left: 12.0