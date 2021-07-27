Krunal Pandya tests Covid-19 positive; India-Sri Lanka 2nd T20I postponed to Wednesday

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka was postponed by a day after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

Several sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that the player tested positive for the virus ahead of the game and the people in close contact have been put in isolation.

NEWS : Krunal Pandya tests positive.



Second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28.



The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.#SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

The players will undergo further tests and if all results are clear, the second T20I is expected to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

More to follow...