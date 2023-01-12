Cricket

IND vs SL Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match today?

IND vs SL: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which will be held in Kolkata on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
12 January, 2023 08:03 IST
12 January, 2023 08:03 IST
India leads the series 1-0 after a 67-run win over Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

India leads the series 1-0 after a 67-run win over Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

IND vs SL: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which will be held in Kolkata on Thursday.

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second ODI of a three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Also Read
IND vs SL 1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Kohli hits century, bowlers hand India 67-run win, Shanaka ton in vain

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 2nd ODI live?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs SL 2nd ODI start?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 2nd ODI take place?

The coin toss for the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

When is IND vs SL 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka is on Thursday, January 12.

Where will IND vs SL 2nd ODI take place?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

THE SQUADS (FOR ODI)
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

A new core forming with Hardik-Suryakumar for Team India? IND v SL preview

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us