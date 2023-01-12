IND vs SL Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match today?

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second ODI of a three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 2nd ODI live?
The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 2nd ODI?
The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.
At what time will IND vs SL 2nd ODI start?
The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
When will the toss for IND vs SL 2nd ODI take place?
The coin toss for the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
When is IND vs SL 2nd ODI?
The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka is on Thursday, January 12.
Where will IND vs SL 2nd ODI take place?
The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
