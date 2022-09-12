Cricket

India squad T20 World Cup 2022: Bumrah, Harshal in 15-member squad; no Shami, Samson

India T20 World Cup squad LIVE: Here’s the complete players list of Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be underway in Australia from October 16.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 12 September, 2022 17:40 IST
Who will complete Rohit Sharma’s 15-member team India for the T20 World Cup 2022?

Hardik, Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar to report to NCA

The BCCI in its release stated that: “Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.”

IND squad for AUS, SA series

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

BREAKING: India announces 15-member squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

5:10PM IST

After India’s disappointing campaign in the Asia Cup, there could also be a review of the team’s performance in the tournament and accordingly, the teams for the T20 World Cup and the home series against Australia and South Africa will be picked.

India is set to announce its T20 World Cup 2022 squad on Monday. The showpiece event will be underway in Australia from October 16.

India will open its campaign against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

The All India Senior Selection Committee has convened in Mumbai to discuss and pick the 15-member squad for the showpiece event. Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in his first ICC event as captain.

When and where to watch India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad announcement live?
India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad will be announced by the BCCI on Monday at 6:30 PM IST through Star Sports network and Hotstar.

