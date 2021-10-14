India's T20 World Cup jersey features in light show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa

MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian team, marked the launch of its new India jersey for the T20 World Cup with a scintillating light show at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, UAE.

The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa.



Watch the historic moment here! @mpl_sport #BillionCheersJersey #ShowYourGame #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ee8S6rGD6c — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2021

The light show featured chants of India fans, the anthem of the new 'Billion Cheers' jersey, and stylish renditions of some of India's players. The anthem, 'Game Dikha', was released by MPL Sports on Thursday. The new jersey will be available for purchase on the kit sponsor's website as well as in leading e-commerce platforms. It is priced at ₹1799.

India kicks off its T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 with a Super 12 contest against Pakistan in Dubai.