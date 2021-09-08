Ashwin back in T20I setup after four years

India off-spinner R. Ashwin has been picked in 15-strong India squad selected for the T20 World Cup. It's a surprise selection, considering the fact that Ashwin hasn't played a white-ball for India since June-July, 2017.

Ashwin is a modern-day giant among Indian spinners in Test matches, having claimed 413 wickets in 79 matches. But his T20I stats aren't ugly, either: he has 52 wickets from 46 matches, at an average of 22.94 and an economy rate of 6.97.

Moreover, Ashwin has consistently performed well in the IPL. He played a leading role in Delhi Capitals' run to the playoffs in 2019, taking 15 wickets, and followed it up with another fruitful season (13 wickets) as the Capitals made it to the final.

His selection, though, marks his comeback since having been sidelined by Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, the two spinners preferred to Ashwin in white-ball cricket since 2017.

Kuldeep has suffered a blip in form of late; he hasn't been among the wickets in limited-overs matches and the IPL, and couldn't make a decisive impact when playing for a second-string Indian team in Sri Lanka two months ago. He's played just eight white-ball matches in the last 12 months and taken seven wickets at 57, including a best of 2 for 25.

Chahal, on the other hand, 14 wickets in 11 matches in the last 12 months, with a best of 3 for 25, and a bowling average of 36.92.

Ashwin will be among the other members of the Indian Test team who will join their teams in the UAE at the conclusion of the ongoing five-Test series in the U.K.