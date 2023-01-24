India claimed the top spot in the ICC men’s ODI ranking after a series whitewash against New Zealand at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

India, riding on centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, posted a daunting total of 395 for the loss of nine wickets at the end of 50 overs which the Kiwis failed to chase.

With the 90-run win over Tom Latham’s side, the men in blue overtook both England and New Zealand to capture the top spot in the ODI rankings with 114 points.

Adding insult to injury, the Blackcaps have also lost their place to Australia, which rose to the third spot with 112 points.

India will next take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, that is slated to commence on March 17 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.