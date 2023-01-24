Cricket

India claims top spot in ICC Men’s ODI rankings

With the 90-run win over New Zealand in the third and final ODI, the men in blue overtook both England and New Zealand to capture the top spot in ODI rankings.

Team Sportstar
24 January, 2023 20:58 IST
24 January, 2023 20:58 IST
Indian cricket team players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

Indian cricket team players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand captain Tom Latham. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

With the 90-run win over New Zealand in the third and final ODI, the men in blue overtook both England and New Zealand to capture the top spot in ODI rankings.

India claimed the top spot in the ICC men’s ODI ranking after a series whitewash against New Zealand at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

India, riding on centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, posted a daunting total of 395 for the loss of nine wickets at the end of 50 overs which the Kiwis failed to chase.

Catch the HIGHLIGHTS of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

With the 90-run win over Tom Latham’s side, the men in blue overtook both England and New Zealand to capture the top spot in the ODI rankings with 114 points.

Adding insult to injury, the Blackcaps have also lost their place to Australia, which rose to the third spot with 112 points.

India will next take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, that is slated to commence on March 17 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us