India squad for New Zealand T20 and ODI series: Shaw in T20 side, Samson misses out; Hardik Pandya vice-captain for One-Day team

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not included in the T20 squad and Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the side.

13 January, 2023 22:32 IST
Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo..

Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.. | Photo Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw made a comeback to the India T20 squad for New Zealand’s tour to the country starting from January 18th.

Shaw last played a T20I for India in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. He has been included in the team after impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022.

Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the side in the shortest form with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not being included. Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar and Jitesh Sharma were retained from the Sri Lanka series.

Washington Sundar was another key name included in the T20 squad. Sundar makes his comeback after an injury hiatus.

For the ODI series, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was recalled to the side after nearly a yearly. Wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat was also named in the team for the 50-over format series.

K.L. Rahul being absent from the team due to family commitments sees Hardik Pandya take the vice-captaincy mantle for the ODI series.

Sanju Samson was missing from the limited overs sides after he suffered an injury during the Sri Lanka series.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

BCCI also announced the team for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar series against Australia. The most notable absence from the team was Jasprit Bumrah who has still not recovered from his injury. He was replaced by Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

Ishan Kishan also got a call up for the team as regular name Rishabh Pant continues to recover from a car accident.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

