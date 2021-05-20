Cricket Cricket India to play extra matches in Sri Lanka to ease Covid-19 pandemic losses Sri Lanka will also ask other visiting teams to play extra games to boost television revenues, said Shammi Silva, who was re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket president on Thursday. AFP Colombo 20 May, 2021 17:54 IST A general view of the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - Getty Images AFP Colombo 20 May, 2021 17:54 IST India has agreed to play more games on a tour of Sri Lanka in July to help overcome the national board's financial losses from the coronavirus, a top official said on Thursday.Sri Lanka will also ask other visiting teams to play extra games to boost television revenues, said Shammi Silva, who was re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket president on Thursday.India was to play three Twenty20 internationals in Sri Lanka but has added three One-Day Internationals."India agreed to double the number of matches in their upcoming tour and this means we will get more revenue from television rights," Silva told reporters. Rahul Dravid to be head coach for India's tour of Sri Lanka He did not say how much the board had lost from tours cancelled last year but said similar requests to play more matches will be made to other teams.Sri Lanka is scheduled to host South Africa in August, Scotland in September and Afghanistan in November.England pulled out of a series in March last year but returned to the island in December to play two Tests without spectators at Galle. Shammi Silva re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket President Sri Lanka is currently in Bangladesh to play three One-Day Internationals.The country has been battered by a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic that has hit South Asia. It has banned airline passengers from entering until the end of May in a bid to contain a surge in infections. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.