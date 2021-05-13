India retains top spot in annual ICC Test Team rankings

India remained the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings, released on Thursday.

India head the table with a rating of 121 having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches.

Virat Kohli's men are closely followed by their World Test Championship final opponent, New Zealand, with a rating of 120. The Kiwis have garnered 2166 points from 18 Tests.

India's 2-1 win over Australia and 3-1 win over England over the past year and New Zealand's 2-0 series wins over the West Indies and Pakistan has helped it keep ahead of the pack.

According to an ICC statement, the latest annual update eliminates results of 2017-18.

The latest update rates all matches played since May 2020 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent.

England overtake Australia

West Indies move up two spots to No.6



India and New Zealand remain the top two sides after the annual update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings.



England (109 rating) has climbed a place to third at the expense of Australia (108 rating), down to fourth now. England's jump came after its 0-4 defeat to Australia in 2017-18 was dropped from the rankings.

Pakistan (94) has gained three points but remained at fifth spot, while West Indies (84), who beat Bangladesh 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Sri Lanka in series played this year, has jumped two places to sixth, its best position since 2013.

South Africa (80) and Sri Lanka (78) have dropped a rung each to seventh and eighth positions respectively, followed by Bangladesh (46), who has lost five points and Zimbabwe (35), who gained eight points.

The Proteas, thus, have equalled their lowest in Test ranking history.

India and New Zealand will square off in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton's Ageas Bowl from June