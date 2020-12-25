Rahane: Momentum shifted in favour of Australia after Kohli's run-out in first Test

Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he had apologised to Virat Kohli after running him out in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Kohli was looking solid before he was run-out for 74 on the first day of the Test at Adelaide Oval. Rahane called Kohli for a run after hitting the ball to a fielder and then sent him back, but by then it was too late.

“After the end of day’s play I went and said sorry to him (Kohli) but he was all O.K., he was O.K. about it,” Rahane said on the eve of the second Test here.

“We both understood that the situation we were in, we were going well at that point, but such things happen in cricket, you got to respect that and you got to move forward.”

'A really tough one'

Rahane, who will serve as India captain in the rest of the Test series in the absence of Kohli, admitted that the run out handed Australia the momentum as it recorded an eight-wicket win inside two-and-a-half days.

ALSO READ | Gill, Siraj handed debuts for Melbourne Test

“It was a really tough one, obviously we were going really well that moment, our partnership was good, and I could actually see that momentum going towards Australia after that run out,” Rahane said.

Kohli, who has now returned to India for the birth of his first child, had backed Rahane to lead from the front in his absence in the remainder of the four-match series. “I have said this previously as well that I feel like this is his (Rahane’s) time to really step up and perform strongly as an individual and then as a captain as well,” Kohli had said.

“I think he will do a great job when I am gone back home, so we are on the same page completely and the vision remains simply to put in good performances and make sure that we are competing in every game and the idea is to win the series,” Kohli had said.