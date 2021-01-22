Ashwin, Washington Sundar return home after stunning series win in Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Washington Sundar, part of the Indian team that retained the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this week, returned to Chennai on Friday. The duo will be in quarantine for six days as per the protocols put in place by the state government authorities.

Ashwin picked up 12 wickets in the first three matches but had to miss the series-clinching final Test in Brisbane owing to an injury. Battling back pain, Ashwin teamed up with Hanuma Vihari for a resolute 62-run stand on the fifth day of the third Test in Sydney to pull off an unforgettable draw.

Washington Sundar celebrates the dismissal of Steve Smith. - AP

Washington made his debut at the Gabba and hit a gutsy 62 in a 123-run stand with Shardul Thakur in the first innings to bring India back into the game. He also picked up four wickets.

Ashwin and Washington are also part of the Indian squad named for the first two Tests against England in Chennai, beginning from February 5.