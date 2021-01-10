AUS v IND: India has to responded to adversities in warrior-like fashion, says Ashwin

With an uphill task of escaping the third Test without a defeat and a question mark over two if its batters’ further involvement in the game, India was relieved with Rishabh Pant being cleared to bat in the second essay. Confirming the development, seasoned off-spinner R. Ashwin said the team is ready for the last day’s challenge at the Sydney Cricket Ground.



“It has been made clear that Rishabh will bat in the second innings… The bruise was quite severe and it was quite painful. The elbow can be a very tricky place to deal with. Look, as a cricket team, as a team inside the dressing room, we haven’t really spoken about how things are not going our way,” Ashwin said after the penultimate day’s play.

ALSO READ| Sydney Test: India top-order fights it out but Australia in command



“Sometimes when they don't go your way, they don't. That's how the sport is. But we refrain from talking about things that are not in control. I personally feel with whatever has been thrown at us, we have responded in a warrior-like fashion. And we would like to continue and take the fight on tomorrow also.”



Ashwin cited that the team has bonded and bounced back stronger in adversities, pointing out the resurgence in Melbourne days after the debacle in Adelaide in the series-opener.

ALSO READ| Peak of rowdy behaviour: Kohli slams racist abuse directed at Indian team



“When adversities grow, the team comes together. Even after the Adelaide Test we came together, had a chat, had a team event, and I thought we came together pretty tight after the game. The result was what you saw in the MCG win,” he said.

ALSO READ| India vs Australia: Rohit’s wicket huge for us going into day five: Langer



“We were looking really really positive coming into this game as well. But you know such things, Jadeja’s ball rising from back of a length and injuring him... sometimes these things happen and they do set you back. I won’t say it is not a setback. It is what it is…



“We haven’t seen a lockdown [ever before], we haven’t put this body to so much of rest, and sometimes when it rains it pours... it is an opportunity to show what mettle we are made of and everybody is putting up a good fight.”