Cheteshwar Pujara versus Australia, a bout for the ages

For Cheteshwar Pujara, facing Australia's pace attack on day five of the Brisbane Test must have felt like sitting inches from a blazing oven with fans blowing all the heat towards him.

Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc sent down a barrage of short balls at him, but he defended only as he can. When the deliveries were too hot to handle with the bat, he put his body on the line as if his life depended upon it. There was an almost masochistic pleasure to Pujara's defiance at the Gabba.

While the young Shubman Gill pulled, cut and drove his way to a mesmerising 91, Pujara got struck thrice on the helmet and several times on the body. At one point, a Hazlewood delivery bounced from short of a length and rapped Pujara on the fingers of his right hand. He jumped and wrung his hand in agony.

Pujara doesn't show pain easily, but this blow was too much to mask. He was floored for more than five minutes. Surely, Australia had finally breached Pujara's psychological defences? But here's the thing - while Pujara does not claim infallibility, bowlers on the rampage are unlikely to ever see him turn his back on a fight.

When he got up to resume, India still needed 196 runs to win on a tricky surface. Pujara summoned his single-mindedness and concentration to continue batting. He brought up his fifty after facing 196 balls, his slowest in Test cricket. His slowest before this came in the previous Test at Sydney.

Along the way, yet another Hazlewood bouncer knocked the stem guard off Pujara's helmet, but he remained unfazed.

This was Pujara channelling childhood lessons as India chased history in Brisbane. As a young boy, he never celebrated any festival. His father and first coach, Arvind Pujara, wouldn’t allow him to burst crackers during Diwali or fly kites at Uttarayan. "What if I burnt my hand or got a cut on my finger. He used to say, ‘You can't miss the nets because of such injuries.’ Back in the day, coming up the ranks from a place like this (Rajkot) was not easy since there was no exposure for grade cricketers," India's Test No. 3 had told Sportstar during an interview in March 2019.

The seeds of Tuesday's trademark phlegmatic Pujara were sown even before he was a teen. Self-denial and discipline were just as important for him when he was 12 as they are now to the 32-year-old.

Pujara battled his way to 56 after facing 211 balls and spending 314 minutes at the crease before Cummins trapped him lbw with the second new ball. - GETTY IMAGES

Pujara battled his way to 56 after facing 211 balls and spending 314 minutes at the crease before Cummins trapped him lbw with the second new ball. Cummins exulted. Pujara had occupied one end for more than half of the day and blunted the Australian pacers. Australia saw an opening, but as the shadows lengthened across the stadium, Pant's unbeaten 89 carried India home in chase of 328 to end Australia's 33-year unbeaten Test record at its Gabba fortress.

Pujara ended this Border-Gavaskar series with 277 runs from four Tests but more importantly, faced 928 balls - the most by any batsman. It was the same story in the 2018-19 series when he amassed 521 runs and blunted the Australian attack by facing 1258 balls.

Such was his impact that before this Test series, Hazlewood had hoped the Australian batsmen would do a Pujara to India, grind the bowlers to submission. Pujara got dismissed in a similar fashion multiple times this series, but he never capitulated in trying circumstances. As Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur spearheaded India to a memorable win, Pujara, yet again, laid the foundation upon which this edifice was built.

The glint-eyed cricketer is not unduly bothered with perceptions around his batting. "I don't care how I look while playing a shot. As long as there is a not out against my name, I'm on top of the opposition," he had told Sportstar during the 2019 interview.

Pujara weathered everything Australia threw at him in this series. While his scores and series averages may not be as spectacular as two years ago, he will smile knowing that on January 19, 2021, he did not budge. And neither did his team as India edged the hard-fought series 2-1.