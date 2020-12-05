India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar surprised by Jadeja substitution 'noise'

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar said he was surprised over the controversy regarding a concussion substitute allowed to India during their victory in the Twenty20 series opener against Australia in Canberra on Friday.

India's spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-edged a Mitchell Starc bouncer into his helmet in the last over of the innings but was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal only during the innings break.

Australia coach Justin Langer was seen remonstrating with match referee and former teammate David Boon before Australia began its chase at Manuka Oval.

Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of T20I series, Shardul Thakur in

“You can argue that Chahal's not an all-rounder, but any bowler who goes out with the bat, whether he scores one run or 100 runs, is an all-rounder, as far as I'm concerned,” former India captain Gavaskar told the India Today news channel.

“And he bowls, so it's a like-for-like replacement, and the Australian match referee had no objection to that. So I don't see why there is so much of noise about it.”

Later, India captain Virat Kohli said Jadeja, who was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the series, was dizzy after the head knock.

Indians were right as concussion symptoms can show up even after 24 hrs: Sehwag

Like-for-like concussion substitutes were introduced last year to ensure players' safety against head injuries.

Chahal rubbed salt in Australia's wound by claiming match-winning figures of 3-25.