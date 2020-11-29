Hardik Pandya bowls for the first time since September 2019, gets Smith out

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to bowling in international cricket for the first time since September 2019, during the second One-Day International against Australia in Sydney on Sunday. Pandya bowled four overs for 24 and picked up the big wicket of Steve Smith. He could've had Manus Labuschagne as well but for the dropped chance by Ravindra Jadeja.

"It is a process," Pandya had said after the first ODI when asked where he was concerning a return to the bowling crease. "I am looking at a long-term goal where I want to be 100 per cent of my bowling capacity for the most important games. The World Cups are coming. More crucial series are coming. Whenever it is required.

India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 2nd ODI: Kohli takes charge in India's chase of 390

"I am thinking as a long-term plan, not short term where I exhaust myself and maybe have something else [injury] which is not there. So it is going to be a process, which I am following."

The sixth bowler has been a cause of concern for India in the ODI series so far. With his four lead bowlers struggling to make inroads into the Australian line-up, and Ravindra Jadeja going for runs, Virat Kohli on Sunday turned to Mayank Agarwal for an over before eventually throwing the ball to Pandya.