IND v AUS India vs Australia 1st T20I Playing XI Prediction: Ind vs Aus Probable XI, Live Streaming, Fantasy Playing Tips, Toss Updates - Ind vs Aus LIVE at 1:40 PM - Who will win today's T20 match India vs Australia 1st T20I: Live Score, Commentary, Predicted Playing XI, Dream 11, Fantasy Playing Tips, Match Facts, Manuka Oval, Canberra - Sportstar Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 December, 2020 07:44 IST Having lost the ODI series, Virat Kohli would aim to guide India to a good in the T20 series. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 December, 2020 07:44 IST India takes on Australia in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 4 at 1:40 PM IST.Australia vs India 1st T20I previewShort of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning here on Friday.The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India has a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format. India vs Australia: It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan READ| Haven’t faced quality like that: Cameron Green on India’s spin attackBefore the pandemic suspended sporting activities around the world, India had blanked hosts New Zealand in a five-match series and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.India Predicted Playing XI 1. Shikhar Dhawan 2. KL Rahul (WK) 3. Virat Kohli (C)4. Shreyas Iyer5. Manish Pandey 6. Hardik Pandya 7. Ravindra Jadeja 8. Washington Sundar/Yuzvendra Chahal 9. Deepak Chahar/Mohammed Shami 10. Jasprit Bumrah 11. T. Natarajan Australia vs India 1st T20I preview: Virat Kohli's boys expected to pose tougher challenge Australia Predicted Playing XI 1. Aaron Finch (C) 2. Matthew Wade 3. Steve Smith 4. Alex Carey (WK) 5. Glenn Maxwell 6. Moises Henriques/Marcus Stoinis 7. Ashton Agar 8. Andrew Tye 9. Josh Hazlewood 10. Adam Zampa 11. Sean Abbott Lee questions Australia’s decision to rest Cummins after two games Squads:India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A’Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.