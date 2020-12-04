India vs Australia 1st T20I Playing XI Prediction: Ind vs Aus Probable XI, Live Streaming, Fantasy Playing Tips, Toss Updates - Ind vs Aus LIVE at 1:40 PM - Who will win today's T20 match

India takes on Australia in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 4 at 1:40 PM IST.

Australia vs India 1st T20I preview

Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning here on Friday.

The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India has a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format.

India vs Australia: It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

READ| Haven’t faced quality like that: Cameron Green on India’s spin attack

Before the pandemic suspended sporting activities around the world, India had blanked hosts New Zealand in a five-match series and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.

India Predicted Playing XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. KL Rahul (WK)

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. Shreyas Iyer

5. Manish Pandey

6. Hardik Pandya

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Washington Sundar/Yuzvendra Chahal

9. Deepak Chahar/Mohammed Shami

10. Jasprit Bumrah

11. T. Natarajan

Australia vs India 1st T20I preview: Virat Kohli's boys expected to pose tougher challenge

Australia Predicted Playing XI

1. Aaron Finch (C)

2. Matthew Wade

3. Steve Smith

4. Alex Carey (WK)

5. Glenn Maxwell

6. Moises Henriques/Marcus Stoinis

7. Ashton Agar

8. Andrew Tye

9. Josh Hazlewood

10. Adam Zampa

11. Sean Abbott

Lee questions Australia’s decision to rest Cummins after two games

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A’Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.