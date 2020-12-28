India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Rahane, Jadeja look to extend India's lead

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Resuming on its overnight tally of 36 for 1, India advanced to 277 for 5 to hold an overall lead of 82 runs, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 104 the stand-out innings of the match so far. Here's the full report here - READ

TOSS UPDATE: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

This is the 100th Test between Australia and India. Australia have won 43 and India 28. There has been just one tie and 27 draws. England is the only other team that has played more than 100 or more Tests against India.

Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia in Melbourne

Tests Ind won Aus won Drawn 8 1 5 2