IND v AUS India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Rahane, Jadeja look to extend India's lead

Team Sportstar Melbourne Last Updated: 28 December, 2020 03:56 IST

Ajinkya Rahane scored his 12th Test hundred on Sunday.

Day 2 Recap
Resuming on its overnight tally of 36 for 1, India advanced to 277 for 5 to hold an overall lead of 82 runs, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 104 the stand-out innings of the match so far.

TOSS UPDATE: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

STAT ALERT
This is the 100th Test between Australia and India. Australia have won 43 and India 28. There has been just one tie and 27 draws. England is the only other team that has played more than 100 or more Tests against India.

Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia in Melbourne
Tests: 8
Ind won: 1
Aus won: 5
Drawn: 2

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Team India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj.

Complete Squads:
India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

When: December 26 to 30, 5:30 AM IST
Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne