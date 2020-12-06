India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score: Virat Kohli wins toss, India to field first at SCG

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage as India takes on Australia in the 2nd T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Toss Update: Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to field.

Just In: Daniel Sams will be making his debut for Australia as Josh Hazlewood, Australia's lead bowler is out with a back niggle.

Preview

The chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, seek a series win in the second T20 International against Australia here on Sunday.

A series win will be an ideal confidence booster for India before the visitor hit the Test-match mode on.

Some of the Indian team players are treating the white-ball leg as a six-match composite series instead of two separate formats.

Here's wishing @Jaspritbumrah93 a happy birthday



Throwback to when Sportstar visited Ahmedabad before #CWC19 to get to know India's smiling assassin through the eyes of his people https://t.co/ILnvuXg0nN#Bumrah | #HappyBirthdayJaspritBumrah — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 6, 2020

Having won two white-ball games in Canberra, the Indians under Virat Kohli will hope that the next two matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pan out better for them.

Mitchell Starc to miss last two T20s due to family illness

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.

Match starts 1.40PM.