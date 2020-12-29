AUS vs IND: Rahane brought calmness in dressing room, says Ashwin

Ajinkya Rahane brought calmness in the dressing room in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said on Tuesday after India recorded a series-levelling win in the second Test at Melbourne.

Shot out for a record low score of 36 in its second innings in the lost pink-ball Test at Adelaide, India came into the MCG Test without Kohli, who is on paternity leave.

But the team under Rahane showed resilience to bounce back, effecting a turnaround to level the four-match series 1-1.

"Getting bowled out for 36 was never going to be easy. We are quite a proud cricketing country and losing Virat was a bit of a setback," the off-spinner told 7 cricket.

READ| AUS vs IND: Ravi Shastri hails India's comeback, lauds Ajinkya Rahane

"...but we stuck on really well. Jinks' calmness in the dressing room really provided us that stability to go out there and express ourselves in this game."

Down 0-1, India received further setback after pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out because of a fracture to his bowling arm.

Ashwin was pleased that he was able to get Steve Smith's wicket for a second consecutive time in his first spell as Australia was bundled out for 195 in its first innings.

"Coming down to Australia and if you cannot get Steven Smith out, it is always going to be an uphill task," the 34-year-old said.

ALSO READ| AUS vs IND: Smith explains why Ashwin has dominated him this series

"To get him out early is something that we have always worked on. We put together plans and when those plans come together, it is a pleasure," Ashwin, who returned with a match-haul of five wickets, said.

Skipper Rahane was adjudged Player of the Match after scoring a century that gave India a 131-run first innings lead.