India A vs Australia A: Ajinkya Rahane hits century on day one of practice game

India A captain Ajinkya Rahane struck a hundred on day one of the first practice match against Australia A at the Drummoyne Oval on Sunday.

Batting first, India lost both openers - Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw - for a duck and was reeling at three for 40 when Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane joined forces.

The duo bailed the visiting side out of trouble with a 76-run fourth-wicket stand. Pujara was eventually dismissed for a 140-ball 54. That did not deter Rahane, who in the company of the lower-middle order, went on to complete his century off 203 deliveries. He hit 15 fours and a six during his innnigs.

Rahane's unbeaten 108 took India to 237/8 at stumps on day one.