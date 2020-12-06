IND v AUS IND v AUS India A vs Australia A: Ajinkya Rahane hits century on day one of practice game India was reeling at 40 for three when Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane joined forces. Pujara was dismissed for 54 while Rahane went on to reach triple figures. Team Sportstar 06 December, 2020 12:03 IST Ajinkya Rahane hit a hundred on day one of the practice game between India A and Australia A. (File Picture) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 06 December, 2020 12:03 IST India A captain Ajinkya Rahane struck a hundred on day one of the first practice match against Australia A at the Drummoyne Oval on Sunday.Batting first, India lost both openers - Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw - for a duck and was reeling at three for 40 when Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane joined forces.The duo bailed the visiting side out of trouble with a 76-run fourth-wicket stand. Pujara was eventually dismissed for a 140-ball 54. That did not deter Rahane, who in the company of the lower-middle order, went on to complete his century off 203 deliveries. He hit 15 fours and a six during his innnigs.Rahane's unbeaten 108 took India to 237/8 at stumps on day one. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos