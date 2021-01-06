IND v AUS IND v AUS Indian team for Sydney Test: Rohit Sharma replaces Mayank Agarwal, Saini to debut Rohit Sharma will play his first Test match in more than a year after he was included in India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia, starting in Sydney from January 7. Team Sportstar 06 January, 2021 12:33 IST Rohit Sharma hasn't played Test cricket in over a year. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 06 January, 2021 12:33 IST Rohit Sharma will play his first Test match in more than a year after he was included in India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia, starting in Sydney from January 7. Rohit was ruled out of India's tour of New Zealand early last year and the first two Tests of this Border-Gavaskar series due to injuries. IND vs AUS: Rohit to open batting in Sydney, confirms Rahane NEWS - #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG.Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021 Rohit, opening the batting in Test cricket for the first time in home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, made scores of 176, 127, 14, 212, 6 and 21. He has been promoted to Test vice-captaincy and will open the batting in Sydney. Rohit replaces Mayank AGarwal, who is going through a lean patch with the bat. IND vs AUS: Hard surface with lot of grass prepared for Sydney Test, says curator Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini is set to make his Test debut. He comes in place of Umesh Yadav, who injured his calf muscle during the Boxing Day Test. Saini was the only one who was part of India's original Test squad and was always the leading candidate over T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur.India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos