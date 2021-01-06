Indian team for Sydney Test: Rohit Sharma replaces Mayank Agarwal, Saini to debut

Rohit Sharma will play his first Test match in more than a year after he was included in India's playing XI for the third Test against Australia, starting in Sydney from January 7. Rohit was ruled out of India's tour of New Zealand early last year and the first two Tests of this Border-Gavaskar series due to injuries.

NEWS - #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG.



Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.

Rohit, opening the batting in Test cricket for the first time in home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, made scores of 176, 127, 14, 212, 6 and 21. He has been promoted to Test vice-captaincy and will open the batting in Sydney. Rohit replaces Mayank AGarwal, who is going through a lean patch with the bat.

Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini is set to make his Test debut. He comes in place of Umesh Yadav, who injured his calf muscle during the Boxing Day Test. Saini was the only one who was part of India's original Test squad and was always the leading candidate over T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur.