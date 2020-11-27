India vs Australia 1st ODI Series Live Score Updates: Kohli's India takes on Finch's Australia

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Updates: Australia vs India, 1st ODI: India will take on Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney on November 27 at 9:10 AM IST.

Toss and Pitch report coming soon.

Preview

A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Team India which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI on Friday.

The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour.

Ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on Friday, India captain Virat Kohli stressed on the challenges and mindset of the power-packed limited-overs side, fans in the stadium and the workload of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

Match Starts: 9:10 am IST