India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XI, Team Line-up, When and where to watch, Time in IST, Virat Kohli vs Aaron Finch, Who will win the match

Australia vs India, 2nd ODI: India will take on Australia in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney on November 29 at 9:10 AM IST.

Preview

India's battered bowling unit will have little time to regroup and limited resources at its disposal in a desperate bid to perform a redemption act and save the ODI series against a turbo-charged Australia in the second game here on Sunday.

It wasn't just about the margin of defeat -- by 66 runs -- but the manner in which the home team exposed India's vacant cupboard of all-rounders that will give Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri numerous points to ponder.

India Predicted Playing 11:
1) Shikhar Dhawan
2) Mayank Agarwal/Shubman Gill
3) Virat Kohli (C)
4) Shreyas Iyer /Manish Pandey
5) KL Rahul (WK)
6) Hardik Pandya
7) Ravindra Jadeja
8) Mohammed Shami
9) Jasprit Bumrah
10) Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav
11) Navdeep Saini/T Natarajan

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan feels Ishant's absence could hurt India as he is a seasoned campaigner who can generate the required bounce on Australian wickets.

Australia Predicted Playing XI
1) Aaron Finch (C)
2) David Warner
3) Steve Smith
4) Marnus Labuschagne
5) Glenn Maxwell
6) Alex Carey (WK)
7) Marcus Stoinis
8) Pat Cummins
9) Josh Hazlewood
10) Mitchell Starc/Daniel Sams
11) Adam Zampa

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper)

Match: Australia vs India, 2nd ODI
Date: Sunday, November 29
Time: 9:10 AM
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney