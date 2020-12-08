IND v AUS India vs Australia 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI Dream 11: Virat Kohli's IND vs Matthew Wade's AUS Predicted XI, Live Streaming, Fantasy Playing Tips, Toss Updates, Who will win today's match in Sydney at 1:40 PM IST India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XI, Dream 11, Fantasy Playing Tips, Match Facts, Sydney Cricket Ground, Match Time 1:40 PM IST - Sportstar Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 December, 2020 10:46 IST Virat Kohli will aim to guide India to a 3-0 win against Australia. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 December, 2020 10:46 IST India takes on Australia in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 8, Tuesday, at 1:40 PM IST.India will eye nothing less than a clean sweep when it takes on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows in the third and final T20I in Sydney on Tuesday.Skipper Virat Kohli and his main protagonist of the white-ball leg, Hardik Pandya, will feel a sense of deja vu given that the script has panned out exactly like 2016 when the team got walloped in the ODIs but came back strongly to rout the Aussies 3-0 in the T20I series.After a couple of crushing defeats in the first two ODIs, the Indians have turned a corner starting with the final ODI in Canberra.India Predicted Playing XI:1. KL Rahul (w)2. Shikhar Dhawan3. Virat Kohli (c)4. Shreyas Iyer5. Sanju Samson6. Hardik Pandya7. Washington Sundar8. Shardul Thakur9. Deepak Chahar10. T Natarajan11. Yuzvendra ChahalAustralia Predicted Playing XI:1. Matthew Wade (c/w)2. D'Arcy Short3. Steve Smith4. Glenn Maxwell5. Moises Henriques6. Marcus Stoinis7. Daniel Sams8. Sean Abbott9. Mitchell Swepson10. Adam Zampa11. Andrew TyeSquads:India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.Australia: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D’Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.