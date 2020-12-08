India vs Australia 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI Dream 11: Virat Kohli's IND vs Matthew Wade's AUS Predicted XI, Live Streaming, Fantasy Playing Tips, Toss Updates, Who will win today's match in Sydney at 1:40 PM IST

India takes on Australia in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 8, Tuesday, at 1:40 PM IST.

India will eye nothing less than a clean sweep when it takes on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows in the third and final T20I in Sydney on Tuesday.

Skipper Virat Kohli and his main protagonist of the white-ball leg, Hardik Pandya, will feel a sense of deja vu given that the script has panned out exactly like 2016 when the team got walloped in the ODIs but came back strongly to rout the Aussies 3-0 in the T20I series.

After a couple of crushing defeats in the first two ODIs, the Indians have turned a corner starting with the final ODI in Canberra.

India Predicted Playing XI:

1. KL Rahul (w)

2. Shikhar Dhawan

3. Virat Kohli (c)

4. Shreyas Iyer

5. Sanju Samson

6. Hardik Pandya

7. Washington Sundar

8. Shardul Thakur

9. Deepak Chahar

10. T Natarajan

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Predicted Playing XI:

1. Matthew Wade (c/w)

2. D'Arcy Short

3. Steve Smith

4. Glenn Maxwell

5. Moises Henriques

6. Marcus Stoinis

7. Daniel Sams

8. Sean Abbott

9. Mitchell Swepson

10. Adam Zampa

11. Andrew Tye

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D’Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.