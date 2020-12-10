India vs Australia A 2nd Match Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Ind vs Aus A, live score, live streaming, Date, Time, Venue: Toss at 8:30 AM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Day one of the second practice match between India and Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney at 9:00 AM. \

Preview

The Indian team braces up to play a day-night warm-up game against Australia ‘A’ starting on Friday, a contest that will serve as preparation for the the first Test in Adelaide. An extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari – this selection choice will be a big consideration for the Indians.

The three-day game at the floodlit Sydney Cricket Ground will serve as proper simulation for the opening Test but the flat batting track here may not be ideal considering that the Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough, according to Ian Chappell, will leave around 10mm grass cover on the strip for the first Test.

The match, which will be streamed live, may not feature skipper Virat Kohli, who has hinted that he wants to go on with his own preparation routine before the Test match. It could also be a tactical move to ensure that the Australians do not get a sneak peek at his long-format preparation.

“Playing it on and off is not my thing and I like to play the full game. I will talk to our physio and then decide on my participation,” Kohli had said after the completion of the T20 series.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, K. L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (c, wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.

Match Starts: 9am IST.