India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: India eyes quick wickets on fourth morning

Hello and welcome to live coverage of day four of the second Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SECOND TEST - SCORECARD



Day 3 Recap



68 runs came in the final session on Day 3 for the loss of four wickets. Australia are effectively 2 for 6. Cam Green and Pat Cummins stalled India's charge with a gritty partnership late on the third day. That said, India's still in control and will hope to wipe out the tail as quickly as possible. Here's how Day 3 unfolded - READ

HIGHLIGHTS - AUS vs IND, 3rd TEST, DAY TWO

TOSS: Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first.

STAT ALERT

This is the 100th Test between Australia and India. Australia have won 43 and India 28. There has been just one tie and 27 draws. England is the only other team that has played more than 100 or more Tests against India.

Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia in Melbourne

Tests Ind won Aus won Drawn 8 1 5 2