Langer says reports of player discontent a 'wake-up call'

Australia's national cricket coach Justin Langer said media reports that his coaching style had caused discontent in the dressing room will serve as a "wake-up call."

The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week that Langer's style had worn thin with players, with an unnamed source saying senior members of the squad were frustrated by the atmosphere among the group.

"I'm not going to ignore this... absolutely, it's a wake-up call," Langer, whose team was beaten 2-1 by India in its Test series last month, told ESPNcricinfo.

Justin Langer's management style not popular among some players - report

"Whenever I finish this coaching career I hope I'm still calling myself a novice. I'll see this criticism as a great gift in a few weeks or months.

"My greatest mentors in life are the people who told me the truth and were toughest on me. I've always needed that honest feedback. I might not enjoy it at the time, but it's so, so valuable."

Langer said that he hoped his players would talk to him about issues.

"Do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah ... I'm not perfect, that's for sure, but I'm pretty good at some of the things I do... I would rather they came straight to me, that's the Australian way... let's talk through it and work things out."

Merv Hughes inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Australia captain Tim Paine also threw his weight behind Langer.

"JL is a passionate guy, particularly when it comes to this team and Australian cricket," Paine told The Sunday Telegraph.

"He's also the guy who kicks the bin over and then puts the rubbish back in. He wears his heart on his sleeve, is tough, fair and at times emotional, just as he was as a player and now as a coach. You would be worried if that wasn't the case."