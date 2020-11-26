India vs Australia ODIs, Head-to-head records, stats in Australia

Overall

Matches Played: 51

Matches Won (AUS): 36

Matches Won (IND): 13

No Result: 2

India and Australia have met 51 times in One-day Internationals in Australia with the host dominating the fixture over the years.

First Meeting:

India (208/9) beat Australia (142) by 66 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 6 December 1980

India's first win against Australia came in the 1981 Benson & Hedges World Series Cup which also included New Zealand. In the third match of the tournament on 6 December 1980, India met Australia on its soil for the first time and cruised to a 66-run win.

The Indian trio of Sandeep Patil, Roger Binny and Dilip Doshi, who made their ODI debuts in that match, helped set up the win. Patil's 64 steered India to 208/9 after an early collapse. The Indians then bundled out Australia for a paltry 142 with Doshi (3/32), Binny (2/23) and Patil (1/21) among the pick of the bowlers.

Last Meeting: India (234/4) beat Australia (230) by six wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 18 January, 2019

In the series decider at the MCG, India bowled out Australia for 230 with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picking up six for 42, his best bowling figures in ODIs. In reply, unbeaten half-centuries from MS Dhoni (87*) and Kedar Jadhav (61*) took the side home as India registered its first bilateral series win in Australia.

Highest Team Totals:

359/4 - Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground, 8 February 2004

331/4 - India, Sydney Cricket Ground, 23 January 2016

Lowest Team Totals:

63/10 - India, Sydney Cricket Ground, 8 January 1981

101/10 - Australia, WACA Perth, 8 December 1991

Highest innings score: Rohit Sharma (171*), Steve Smith (149)

Best bowling figures: Ajit Agarkar (6/42), Yuzvendra Chahal (6/42), Mitchell Starc (6/43)