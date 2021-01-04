Sydney Test: Australia will have plans set for world-class Rohit, says Lyon

Australia will have plans chalked out for the returning Rohit Sharma, seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon said on Monday, describing the swashbuckling India opener as one of the best players in world cricket.

Having missed the limited overs leg of the tour and the Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne due to an injury, Rohit has joined an upbeat Indian team for the last two matches and Lyon is aware of the threat the batsman can pose with his wide range of strokes.

"Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in the world going around, so it is going to be a big challenge for us bowlers, but we are going to show our way from it, we love challenging ourself," Lyon said at a virtual press conference.

"He (Rohit) is a big input for Indian side, so it is going to be interesting to see who they leave out.

"But we will have our plans ready for Rohit, and hopefully, we can get on top of him nice and early, but respecting how good a cricketer Rohit is," added Lyon, who is on the verge of playing his 100th Test.

Rohit has been named India''s vice-captain for the remaining two Tests after he missed the first two as he was recovering from an injury sustained during the IPL.

Lyon said one of India skipper Ajinkya Rahane''s strengths is that he does not indulge in sledging or conversations with the opposition bowlers while he is in the middle.

"He (Rahane) is obviously a world-class batter, which helps with everything. I think the patience that he shows at the crease, he doesn't seem to get (frustrated) much.

"He (Rahane) doesn''t buy into any sledging or any conservation out there in the middle, he is pretty calm and collective batter (of the) opposition, so it is few different things that he offers.

"But he is obviously leader of India at the moment as Virat (Kohli) is not here, so he is standing up at the moment and I know we will have our plans ready to hopefully combat him come the SCG Test," he said.

Lyon also had words of praise for his Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin and said the Tamil Nadu off-spinner has bowled quite straighter to the Australian batsman and they had no answer to that.

'100 percent going to Brisbane for fourth Test'

Lyon further said that they are "100 percent" sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that Team India is reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules.

The fourth Test is scheduled to be held in Brisbane from January 15, but Lyon added his team is currently focused on the third match, which will be played in Sydney from January 7.

"100 per cent planning on going to Brisbane and sticking with plan A," said Lyon.

"We have heard nothing as players, so we have got obviously travel up to Sydney today and get ripping there, and hopefully, get the result that we are after and then straight on playing in Brisbane." Australia has got a good record at Brisbane while India is yet to win a Test at the Gabba.

"We all know how much we love playing cricket at the Gabba and we know our result there as well with our records. So, all plans to go to Gabba, that is for sure.

According to Australian media reports, the Indians are not happy at the possibility of going for another quarantine in Brisbane, since they have already served one upon entering Australia.

"To be honest mate, I am not thinking about plan B or not playing at the Gabba. I, for 100 percent, think we are going there and we are preparing for the Gabba."

Lyon is aware that many players in both the groups have been staying in a bubble for close to six months, but he called it a "small sacrifice" under the current circumstances.

"To be honest, regarding quarantine, I know there are few people from both squads, who have been in the bubble for close to six months now.

"But, in my eyes, it is a very small sacrifice, for us to get out there and play the game we love and put a lot of smiles on lot of people''s faces around the world," added Lyon, who has played 98 Tests.