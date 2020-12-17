India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 talking points: Rahane role in Kohli run-out, Pujara graft, Shaw duck, Lyon bounce

From Virat Kohli's unfortunate dismissal to Pat Cummins' magic delivery to get rid of Mayank Agarwal, here are the talking points from day one of the first Test between Australia and India.

Cheteshwar Pujara, the grafter: Pujara batted out nearly two sessions on day one, absorbing the pressure like a sponge. India's No. 3 toiled his way to 43 off 160 deliveries; his 68-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Virat Kohli helping the visitor recover from a precarious two for 32. However, Pujara rode his luck early on - an edge on 0 falling just short of Tim Paine, on 2, an edge fell in front of third slip and on 4, the ball evaded Nathan Lyon leg gully. Pujara's tussle with Lyon was one of the highlights of the day's play, the Aussie off-spinner troubling the right-hander with drift and bounce. He would eventually get rid of Pujara, who got an inside edge into the pad, which was snaffled at leg slip.

India vs Australia, 1st Test Highlights: Kohli, Rahane fightback but Australia takes Day 1 honours

Virat Kohli sold down the river: The Indian skipper was en route to a hundred when a bad call from Ajinkya Rahane cost Kohli his wicket. Just three overs before the new ball was due, Rahane worked the ball towards mid-off and took off for a single before changing his mind and leaving Kohli stranded mid-pitch. Earlier, Kohli, though not at his fluent best, had ground his way to a crafty 50 during which he was circumspect and vigilant in his shot selection. Kohli was out for 74 off 180 deliveries.

Shaw comes a cropper: You'd expect the debate surrounding Mayank Agarwal's opening partner to rumble on after Prithvi Shaw's two-ball duck on Thursday. Shaw got an inside edge into his stumps off Mitchell Starc's first over of the Test match.

Cummins produces a peach: Pat Cummins produced a moment of magic with the ball to get rid of India opener Mayank Agarwal. Cummins got the ball to shape back in from a good length just outside off-stump and Agarwal, who was late in getting forward, could only watch in despair as the ball went through the gap between bat and pad before crashing into the stumps.