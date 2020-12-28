India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav limps off the field after getting Burns

India suffered a setback after lunch on day three of the Boxing Day Test when fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after seemingly injuring his calf while bowling his fourth over.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Umesh limps out with injury after removing Burns

Earlier, Umesh had Joe Burns caught behind with one that was full, pitched on off and left Burns late after hitting the seam.

Umesh was starting to get into excellent rhythm and India will hope it is nothing serious. There has been no official update yet.