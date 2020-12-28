IND v AUS IND v AUS India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav limps off the field after getting Burns India suffered a setback after lunch on day three of the Boxing Day Test when fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after seemingly injuring his calf while bowling his fourth over. Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 08:34 IST Umesh Yadav limps off the field. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 08:34 IST India suffered a setback after lunch on day three of the Boxing Day Test when fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after seemingly injuring his calf while bowling his fourth over. India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Umesh limps out with injury after removing Burns Earlier, Umesh had Joe Burns caught behind with one that was full, pitched on off and left Burns late after hitting the seam. Umesh was starting to get into excellent rhythm and India will hope it is nothing serious. There has been no official update yet. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos