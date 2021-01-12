Ind vs Aus: Pucovski suffers shoulder injury, doubtful for Gabba Test

Australian opener Will Pucovski is in doubt for the upcoming fourth and final Test against India in Brisbane, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Tuesday.

Pucovski suffered a shoulder injury during the Sydney Test and his participation in the Test decider remains doubtful.

"Australian opener Will Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on day five of the third Test at the SCG yesterday. He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth Test match," CA said in an official release.

No additional players have been brought into the squad for the final match, CA said further.

Pucovski made his Test debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After India eked out a magnificent draw at the SCG, the four-Test series is tied at 1-1 with the final game scheduled to be played at the Gabba starting Friday.