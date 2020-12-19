Kohli says "it really hurts" after eight-wicket loss to Australia

India lacked intent going into the third day of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, thinks skipper Virat Kohli; the side having suffered an eight-wicket loss to Australia after posting its lowest total of 36 for nine in Tests in the third innings.

"It's very hard to put those feeling into words. We had a lead of 60-odd runs when we arrived. And then just collapsed. We played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lost it in an hour. It really hurts. I think we should have showed a little more intent today. It's something that needs to be reflected and learnt from," he said, during a post-match interaction with the broadcaster.

The 32-year-old added that the pink ball did nothing "drastic" in the third innings of the game but it was the "atmosphere" which got the better of his boys.

"The bowlers bowled similar kind of areas in the first innings as well, but then our mindset was to get runs. There were some good balls. But I don't think, the ball did anything drastic. It was just that the atmosphere was created where runs were difficult to come by. I think it was a combination of both - lack of intent, and bowlers bowling in good areas."

Kohli, who is set to fly out soon to be home with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for the birth of his first child, said it would have been good to get a result in his favour. "Obviously, you want to be committed to the team's cause. A result here would have been really nice. But I'm pretty confident that the boys going forward will reflect on this and come back stronger on Boxing Day."

He also provided an update on Mohammed Shami's injury, who was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the right forearm off pacer Pat Cummins' bowling, saying, "He's going for a scan now. He could hardly lift his arm. We'll know more in the evening," he signed off.