India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test In yet another blow to the Indian team, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain. PTI Sydney 12 January, 2021 09:20 IST Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the fourth and final Test at Brisbane due to an abdominal strain. - GETTY IMAGES The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.Bumrah, key to India's attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney. Hanuma Vihari, R. Ashwin reveal how they batted Australia out It has been learnt that Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England. Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy "Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will be leading the Indian attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.