IND v AUS IND v AUS Mark Waugh sees 'no hope' of India bouncing back in Test series The former Aussie batsman also added that India will struggle to make a comeback in the series and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia. PTI 22 December, 2020 17:28 IST India was bundled out for its lowest-ever Test score of 36 in its second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 22 December, 2020 17:28 IST The Indian cricket team has "no hope" of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh.India was bundled out for its lowest-ever Test score of 36 in its second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, Waugh said: "No hope, no hope.READ | Boxing Day Test: Nagging back injury not a problem, says Smith "I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them."I just can't see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So 'no' is the answer – four-nil to Australia," he said on Fox Cricket.Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin too had said the opening day/night Test was India's best chance in the ongoing series and it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround.The second Test begins in Melbourne on December 26. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos