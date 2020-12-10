AUS vs IND: Michael Clarke backs Matthew Wade as makeshift opener

Former captain Michael Clarke believes in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade can be a makeshift opener in an injury-hit Australia squad for the first Test against India.

Australia is grappling with injury issues ahead of the day-night Test. David Warner has been ruled out due to a groin injury, while Will Pucovski, who was considered a sure-short selection for the opening Test, is now a doubtful starter after having suffered a concussion in a warm-up game against India ‘A’ in Sydney.

Joe Burns’ awful run of form has only added to the list of worries for the selectors.

With Cameron Green making a case for his selection with a hundred against India ‘A’, Clarke feels in that case Wade should be pushed up the batting order.

“If you’re going to pick (all-rounder) Cameron Green then you’ve got to find another spot for Wadey,” Clarke told AAP.

“He’s got to be in that starting XI but that could be anywhere in that team. That could be opening the batting if need be. I think Wadey can do that.”

Wade smashed back-to-back fifties in the last two T20Is against India. He has never batted higher than No. 5 in Tests, though he did open for Australia in 10 ODIs, averaging 30.60 with a highest score of 75.