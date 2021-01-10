SCG boos Vihari after he accidentally throws ball at Green

The home crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday booed India batsman Hanuma Vihari after he miscued a throw towards subbed-in wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to hit Australia all-rounder Cameron Green.



Green, who chipped a fuller delivery from India pacer Mohammed Siraj to Vihari at mid-off off the last ball of the 63rd over, was taken aback when the ball hit him on his left calf. Although Vihari was quick to apologise, Green didn't look to be that happy a man. However, there were no words exchanged.

It has been a tough day on the field for Vihari, who earlier, dropped a regulation take off the second ball of the day from fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, granting Marnus Labuschagne, then on 47, another lifeline.

Australia finds itself in a strong position in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as it leads by 276 runs at the end of the first session on day four, with six wickets still remaining in the hut.