India vs Australia, 3rd 'Pink' Test LIVE: Play resumes after four-hour rain interruption at SCG

Play resumed as the sun shone brightly after a four-hour rain interruption on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia in Sydney on Thursday.

Groundsmen at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) worked relentlessly, including using leaf blowers to go with the super-sopper, to get the surface ready for resumption at 9.30 AM IST.

A total of 57 overs are to be bowled in the remainder of the day. Scheduled close of play has been extended to 1 PM with extra 30 minutes permitted to ensure minimum overs.

Day 1 proceedings

Earlier, young India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed the returning David Warner (5) - caught behind by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip in the fourth over - to leave Australia at 21 for one before the inclement weather stopped play barely seven overs into the first day's action.

At the break, debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne were batting on 14 and 2, respectively.

Barring a couple of uncomfortable moments against the shorter balls, Pucovski has looked solid in the middle, thus far.

Australia wins toss

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the penultimate game of the four-match series.

Rohit Sharma returned to the Indian playing XI in place of Mayank Agarwal, while pacer Navdeep Saini was handed a Test debut, replacing an injured Umesh Yadav.

For Australia, Warner came back into the team with Pucovski making his debut at the expense of Travis Head.

The series is tied at 1-1.