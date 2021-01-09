Rishabh Pant taken to hospital after getting hit on left elbow, Wriddhiman Saha to keep wickets

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, hit on the left elbow while batting on day three of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, has been taken for scans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced. Wriddhiman Saha will, meanwhile, take up the duties behind the stumps.



Pant, who was struck by a short ball from Pat Cummins in the second session on Saturday, was spotted in a strap around his arm after the game. The 23-year-old was visibly in a lot of pain but that did not deter him from batting on after a brief hold-up, during which he was being attended to by the team physio.



READ | India vs Australia, Sydney Test: Pujara scores slowest Test fifty



The Roorkee-born cricketer looked to be in good touch when he came to the crease following Hanuma Vihari's dismissal. Pant, however, seemed to be in a lot of discomfort later on after the mishap before eventually falling for 36 off 67 deliveries as India folded for 244 in reply to Australia's 338.

Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NrUPgjAp2c — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

Mayank replaces Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too was struck on his thumb while batting and stayed back in the pavilion when India came out to bowl in the third innings. Mayank Agarwal took his place on the field.