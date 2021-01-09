Home News Rishabh Pant taken to hospital after getting hit on left elbow, Wriddhiman Saha to keep wickets AUS vs IND: Rishabh Pant was struck on the left elbow off a short ball from Pat Cummins on Saturday. Team Sportstar Sydney 09 January, 2021 10:13 IST The team physio attends to India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Saturday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Sydney 09 January, 2021 10:13 IST India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, hit on the left elbow while batting on day three of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, has been taken for scans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced. Wriddhiman Saha will, meanwhile, take up the duties behind the stumps.Pant, who was struck by a short ball from Pat Cummins in the second session on Saturday, was spotted in a strap around his arm after the game. The 23-year-old was visibly in a lot of pain but that did not deter him from batting on after a brief hold-up, during which he was being attended to by the team physio.READ | India vs Australia, Sydney Test: Pujara scores slowest Test fifty The Roorkee-born cricketer looked to be in good touch when he came to the crease following Hanuma Vihari's dismissal. Pant, however, seemed to be in a lot of discomfort later on after the mishap before eventually falling for 36 off 67 deliveries as India folded for 244 in reply to Australia's 338. Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NrUPgjAp2c— BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021 Mayank replaces JadejaAll-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too was struck on his thumb while batting and stayed back in the pavilion when India came out to bowl in the third innings. Mayank Agarwal took his place on the field. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos