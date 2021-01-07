Pucovski on Test debut vs India: I was loving it

Australia's Will Pucovski waited a long time to make his Test debut, but he delivered at the first chance he got, with a half-century in the third Test against India at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. His 62 - the best return for an Australian opener in the series so far - put the host in the ascendancy.

Pucovski was called up to the Test squad on the back of two double centuries for Victoria in Sheffield Shield. However, he was struck on the helmet playing for Australia A in a tour game against India A in December and suffered a concussion.

A series of concussions have plagued his career and, he believes, contributed to mental health issues that have twice forced him to take time off from the game when on the cusp of Test selection.

After finally passing the health protocols, Pucovski received the cherished "baggy green" cap on Thursday morning.

"It was a pretty incredible experience, it meant everything to be honest," he told reporters.

"It's been quite surreal, it's been a rollercoaster. I feel like I've seen about a million doctors but I got through the protocols and I'm very happy to be here."

Looking compact and assured, he scored 14 in the first seven overs before the rain descended, resuming with the same composure four hours later when the skies cleared.

He looked less comfortable facing Ravichandran Ashwin and looked set for an exit on 26 when he edged the India spinner behind only for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to drop the chance.

"The way Ashwin used the seam and his variations was something I hadn't seen before," he said.

Pucovski had added another six runs to his tally when he got another life, gloving the ball behind to give Pant a chance to redeem himself.

Although the wicketkeeper scurried back and leapt high to reach the ball, he was adjudged by the third umpire to have trapped it on the ground and Pucovski was recalled to the crease.

"I thought he'd claimed it so I thought he caught it, maybe I have too much faith in people," Pucovski said, explaining why he had walked.

"It was pretty cool to be called back."

A mix-up with Labuschagne as the pair went for a third run when Pucovski was on 37 left the debutant stranded at the wrong end but the throw from the Indian fielder was poor and he survived to bat on.

Making the most of his reprieves, Pucovski slapped his fourth four to the onside just before the tea break to reach the half-century mark.

"I was just absolutely loving it. It was probably my favourite day of cricket yet," he said.