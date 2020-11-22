Our fab five pacers can beat Australians in their den, says India coach Shastri

Ravi Shastri has been talking tough to his team. “No let up.” The conditions, as he admits in this chat on Sunday with Sportstar from his room in Adelaide, are “tough” but so is the resolve of the team to make a mark this summer in Australia, one of the hardest cricket countries to tour, especially in the current conditions due to the pandemic.

The expectations from the team are huge. “Nothing wrong. It makes us all the more excited to perform. I know it is going to be tough but then the money is off our back. Off the back of the captain (Virat Kohli). We beat Australia here the last time (2018) and beat them when they played in India. None from this Australian team has the experience of having beaten India in India. India has lost to Australia at home only once in the last 15 years and that was in 2004,” Shastri emphasises on the history between the two teams.

Shastri firmly dismisses any suggestions regarding the team feeling any pressures. “Where’s the pressure? We have come here and are going to play our natural game. I have told the boys to respect the terrain and the opponents but play fearless cricket. This is my third tour as a coach and I know the conditions well from my days of playing and traveling to Australia as a broadcaster. Not many have done that. I have told the team there is nothing to lose.”

'Challenging'

How is Australia different to other countries? “Ask any international player and he will you that it is different. It is challenging. Toughest used to be the West Indies in the 80s and post that it has been Australia.”

In Shastri’s opinion, Australia brings out the “character” from every player. “A tour to Australia tests your character. You have to back your self-belief and take the field with a fearless attitude. You can’t be scared of failure. If you do, then you are likely to fail and I am glad this team has no fear of failure. We are prepared and let me remind you that never has cricket, or a cricket team, faced such a situation since the second World War. We are going through the drills of staying and mentally tough and approaching the series by taking one step at a time.”

India, according to the coach, is capable of producing sparkling cricket. “We have a tremendous bowling attack. I know Ishant (Sharma) is not here and his absence will hurt. His absence does make a difference to the fast bowling department but then we have the capacity among the young bowlers to deliver. It is for the youth brigade to grab the chance and prove the quality of pace bowling is second to none.”

“We are monitoring both Ishant and Rohit Sharma’s progress at the NCA. We want them here for the Test series, but they can be available only if they are able to recover and reach Australia in good time. Otherwise the strict quarantine rule will make it near-impossible for them to play the first Test,” Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri..."I have told the boys to respect the terrain and the opponents but play fearless cricket." - GETTY IMAGES

When asked to elaborate on his confidence in the fast bowling department, Shastri observed, “We have a fabulous five – (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohd) Shami, (Mohd) Siraj,Umesh (Yadav) and Navdeep Saini. Yadav has the experience; Saini is young and fast. Bumrah one of the best in business. Shami is raring to go. Siraj is an exciting prospect. You put up runs on the board and watch these fast bowlers hunt the opposition. They can beat Australia in their own den.”

What role did Shastri expects from the bowlers? “It all depends on the surfaces. We begin with the pink ball cricket where we lack experience. We have played just one pink-ball Test (against Bangladesh at Kolkata) but there is qualitative difference between them and Australia. It is like cheese and chalk. Our boys have not played much of pink-ball in domestic cricket too but I just want them to go and enjoy their game. What matters is that they will be having some match-fitness for the white-ball cricket and they now have to show if they have the will to adapt. Gain experience from here because God willing there won’t be a situation like this again. This challenge of the pandemic and quarantine.”

Shastri backed skipper Virat Kohli on his decision to return home for the birth of his first child. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime moment and I am with him. He is not the one to miss a game if there was not a compelling reason. But for this bloody quarantine he would have returned for the last Test. But it’s not easy because the quarantine process in Australia is active and very hard. To go through another 14-day period of isolation would be tough for anyone. I must tell our fans and critics that Virat is the only Asian captain, dead or alive, to have won a series against Australia at home and away from home. That is the trigger for the team to remember and shine.”