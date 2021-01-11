IND vs AUS: Jadeja to undergo surgery on Tuesday

Ravindra Jadeja is set to be operated on his injured left thumb in Sydney on Tuesday, thus making him a doubtful starter for India’s Test series at home versus England.

The allrounder was hit on his thumb while batting in the first innings of the drawn Sydney Test. While the BCCI has officially announced that Jadeja “has a dislocation on his thumb”, Sportstar understands that the surgery will be performed considering the nature of the injury.

India vs Australia: Ashwin, Vihari blockathon helps India draw third Test

Jadeja’s recovery is likely to take at least four weeks, which will all but rule him out of the first two Tests against England. In fact, the India camp has anticipated his absence for all the four Tests, starting February 5.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s abdominal strain is set to be assessed on Tuesday. The pacer appeared in severe pain during Australia’s second innings. He is unlikely to be ruled out of the series-decider of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to be played in Brisbane from Friday.